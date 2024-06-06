Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri To Lead Team For Last Time In FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait Today

NET Web Desk

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri will lead the national team for the last time in the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kuwait today at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Chhetri’s retirement marks the end of his remarkable 19-year international career.

India, currently second in Group A with four points from four matches, needs a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Qatar leads the group with 12 points, while Afghanistan have four points. Kuwait are at the bottom with three points.

Notably, a victory would strengthen India’s position for advancing to the third round of qualifiers and securing a spot in the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

India, ranked 121st in the FIFA rankings, are 18 places ahead of Kuwait.