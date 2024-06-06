Plastic Waste Management And Recycling Plant Inaugurated In Changgu, East Sikkim

NET Web Desk

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army celebrated World Environment Day with numerous “Go Green Initiatives” in North Bengal and Sikkim.

A key highlight was the inauguration of a plastic waste management and recycling plant in Changgu, East Sikkim.

This project, part of the Army’s Sadbhavana initiative, aims to improve waste management, promote sustainability, and benefit the local economy.

The plant will transform plastic waste into materials for road construction and bricks, reducing pollution and landfill burden.

The initiative also provides employment for local villagers, fostering economic resilience.

The Indian Army is committed to environmental sustainability through various efforts, including solid waste management and the “Apashisht Mukt Sainya Abhiyan” to eliminate army landfills by 2027.

Senior officials and locals praised the Army’s efforts for turning waste into wealth and enhancing community welfare.