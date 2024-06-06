Tripura Court Hears Case of Alleged Forced Land Occupation in Santirbazar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 06, 2024: A couple hailing from Tripura’s Subhash Colony in Baikhora under Santirbazar sub-division of South district has taken legal action against several individuals accused of attempting to forcibly evict them from their land. The case is currently pending in Belonia court has sparked significant concern in the local community.

According to Shyamal Sarkar, the plaintiff, the defendants have resorted to threats and violence in their attempts to seize the land. “While the case is still under judicial consideration, these miscreants have threatened to kill us if we stop them from cutting the soil with bulldozers,” Sarkar stated.

The tension escalated last Saturday night when an attempt was made to set fire to the Sarkar family’s living room. “We realized what was happening just in time,” Shyamal Sarkar recounted, “and managed to escape the house, which saved our lives.”

Shyamal Sarkar and his wife, Papia Das Sarkar, have approached the Santirbazar police station, demanding a thorough investigation and exemplary punishment for the accused. “We want a fair investigation and justice,” Papia Das Sarkar pleaded. The couple has filed a formal complaint against three residents of Santirbazar: Pradip Majumder, Raju Majumder, and Kaushik Chowdhury.

The alleged land dispute has deeper roots. Shyamal Sarkar, who has been residing in Laugang Mouja of Baikhora Tehsil for over forty years, claims that Pradip Majumder has unlawfully registered the land in his own name. “I’ve lived here my whole life,” said Sarkar, “and now they’re trying to take it away from me.”

On Sunday, the Sarkar’s filed a case in Belonia court, seeking legal recourse against what they describe as a calculated effort to dispossess them of their rightful property. The couple is adamant about seeing justice served and ensuring their safety and security in their longstanding home.

The incident has highlighted the ongoing issues of land disputes in the region, with residents calling for stricter enforcement of property laws to prevent such conflicts in the future.