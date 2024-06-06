Tripura to Export 21 MTs of ‘Queen’ Variety Pineapples to Rajasthan and Dubai in June, 2024

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 6, 2024: Tripura’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday announced that two consignments of the prized ‘Queen’ variety pineapple will be exported to Rajasthan and Dubai next week. This initiative is part of the state’s efforts to boost its agricultural exports.

Speaking to Northeast Today, Minister Nath stated, “This year’s first consignment of ‘Queen’ variety pineapples will be transported to Rajasthan and Dubai next week of June 2024.”

Elaborating on the details, he mentioned, “A total of 15 metric tonnes of ‘Queen’ variety pineapples will be transported to Rajasthan from Agartala next week. In addition, six metric tonnes of the same variety of pineapples will be airlifted from Kolkata to Dubai. The transportation cost for pineapples from Agartala to Kolkata is Rs 31 per kilogram.”

Minister Nath highlighted the significance of this export, noting that the ‘Queen’ variety is renowned for its exceptional taste and quality. “This is a remarkable opportunity for Tripura to showcase its agricultural produce on both national and international platforms,” he said.

In addition to the ‘Queen’ variety, the minister also discussed the ‘Kew’ variety pineapple, known locally as ‘Calendar’ pineapples. “Apart from the exports, ‘Kew’ variety pineapples will be transported from Agartala to a factory in Guwahati for the manufacturing of pineapple juice. The ‘Kew’ variety is larger in size compared to the ‘Queen’ variety,” Nath explained.

Minister Nath further revealed that the Agriculture and Horticulture Department has proposed the tagging of Geographical Indication (GI) status for nine products. “Currently, Tripura has secured the GI tag for ‘Pachra-Rignai’, Matabari ‘Peda’, ‘Risha’, and the ‘Queen’ pineapple,” he added.

This strategic move not only aims to enhance the visibility of Tripura’s agricultural produce but also to promote economic growth in the region by tapping into new markets and creating opportunities for local farmers.