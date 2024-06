NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (6th June 2024) arrested a key accused at Imphal Airport in a case relating to a transnational conspiracy by insurgents to spread terror in the northeastern states.

Thongminthang Haokip alias Thangboi Haokip has been arrested in a case which was registered suo moto by NIA on 19th July last year.

The accused was found to have been involved in attacks on security forces at various places during the ongoing insurgency and violence.