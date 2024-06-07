Tripura Police and BSF Seize 40,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 20 Lakhs and Firearm; One Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2024: In a coordinated raid based on secret information, the Tripura’s Amtali police station staff and the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel successfully confiscated a large cache of illegal drugs and a firearm from a house in the Motinagar area in Sepahijala district. The operation led to the recovery of 40,000 Yaba tablets, a 7.65 mm pistol, and five rounds of ammunition, resulting in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.

Superintendent of Police for the West district Dr. Kiran Kumar said, “Based on secret information, we received a tip-off about the presence of drug paraphernalia, including firearms, at the house of Abu Salam Bhuiyan, a resident of Motinagar Raiyamura area,” Dr. Kumar stated. “Acting on this intelligence, the Amtali police station, in collaboration with the 42nd battalion of the BSF, conducted a night operation.”

The raid, conducted early this morning, culminated in the substantial seizure and the apprehension of the house owner. Dr. Kumar estimated the market value of the recovered goods to be approximately Rs 20 lakhs.

“The success of this operation highlights our commitment to combating drug trafficking and illegal arms possession in the region,” Dr. Kumar added. “We will continue to act on credible intelligence to ensure the safety and security of our community.”

The arrested individual is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover the broader network involved in the illegal activities.