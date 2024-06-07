Tripura: Srirampur Residents Block Road Over Electricity and Water Issues

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2024: The residents of Tripura’s Srirampur, a locality off the Kanchanpur Sub Jail Road in North district took to the streets to protest against the inadequate supply of electricity and drinking water. The protest was staged by blocking a major road and the residents described as prolonged negligence from the local authorities.

Eyewitness reports indicate that the road from Kanchanpur to Dharmanagar was completely inundated with protestors. As a result, over 100 vehicles were stranded, severely affecting college students and office workers who were unable to commute.

“We have been suffering without proper electricity and drinking water for months now,” said one of the protestors, who wished to remain anonymous. “Our repeated requests to the authorities have fallen on deaf ears, and we are left with no option but to take this drastic step.”

The blockade caused significant disruption, prompting authorities to intervene. At approximately 12:20 PM, the Deputy Collector & Magistrate (DCM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) from the Laljuri RD Block arrived at the scene. A elaborate discussion ensued between the officials and the protestors, with the latter making their stance clear: the blockade would not be lifted until their demands were met.

“The residents are resolute,” said a local community leader. “They have been suffering for far too long, and the promises made by the authorities in the past have not been fulfilled. This time, we need concrete action.”

After extensive negotiations, the officials assured the residents that their demands would be addressed promptly. On this assurance, the residents agreed to lift the blockade.

However, the residents remain cautious. “We have heard promises before,” said another protestor. “If our demands are not met this time, we will not hesitate to launch an even larger movement.”

The situation remains tense, but for now, the road has been cleared, and the traffic has resumed. The authorities have yet to make a public statement regarding the timeline for addressing the residents’ demands.