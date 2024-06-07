Tripura: Training on Supply Chain Management System and e-Hospital Kicks Off at IT Bhavan, Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2024: A three-day training workshop on the Supply Chain Management (SCM) System and e-Hospital commenced today at IT Bhavan here in Agartala city. Organized by the National Health Mission Tripura, the initiative aims to ensure the uninterrupted stocking of medicines, vaccines, and ancillary equipment across various hospitals and health institutions in the state.

The workshop saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director of IT JR Geshan, Joint Mission Officer Binoy Bhushan Das and other key officials.

During the inaugural session, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte emphasized the importance of transitioning from manual calculations to a more efficient, software-based supply chain management system. “The SCM software system is crucial for accurately analyzing and stocking medicines, vaccines, and accessories,” he added.

Gitte stated “Developed in collaboration with NIC Tripura, this system should be utilized to its full potential. We possess the necessary knowledge and skills; however, we must ensure we remain engaged and committed to using this system effectively.”

The Health Secretary further urged all concerned to regularly utilize the SCM system and to plan proactively. “Proper usage of this system will lead to more efficient management of our medical supplies, preventing any shortages,” he added.

NIC’s Deputy Director (IT) Debdut Ghosh, also addressed the participants, highlighting the system’s proven effectiveness. “Our SCM has been in use since 2014 and proved invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ghosh remarked. “However, there has been a noticeable decline in enthusiasm since then. We must approach this task with greater responsibility and interest.”

Ghosh stressed the broader benefits of the SCM system, explaining that it can ensure the availability of not only medicines but also blood kits, stationery, and other essential supplies. “Through these day-long workshops, officers and employees receive hands-on training to implement the system effectively,” he noted.

The training at IT Bhavan is set to continue over the next two days, aiming to equip healthcare professionals with the skills necessary to maintain an efficient and reliable supply chain, ultimately enhancing the state’s healthcare infrastructure.