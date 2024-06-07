Tripura Tribal Woman Dies After Electrocution While Collecting Snails

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2024: A tragic incident took place on Friday on the banks of the Kakari River near Dharmanagar Government Degree College in North Tripura district resulting in the death of a tribal woman struck by lightning while collecting snails.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Birosachi Tripura had gone to collect snails in the area adjacent to the Iron Bridge on College Road in the Dharmanagar Municipal Council area. The incident took place on a Friday afternoon when several water-snail hunters, including Birosachi had traveled by train from SK Para to Dharmanagar earlier in the morning. For these hunters, catching and selling water snails from various rivers across the state is a primary means of livelihood.

According to eyewitness accounts, while climbing up from the riverbank with her catch, Birosachi tripped over an electricity wire lying nearby. A fellow snail collector who was with her reported that as Birosachi struggled to climb up from the river, she came into contact with the wire. Local residents immediately alerted the fire brigade for assistance.

The firemen promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured woman to the district hospital. Despite their efforts, the on-duty doctor declared Birosachi Tripura dead upon arrival.

The incident highlights the dangers faced by those who depend on traditional means of livelihood and the urgent need for safety measures in such areas. The local community mourns the loss of Birosachi, whose death is a stark reminder of the risks associated with natural calamities and infrastructural hazards.