NET Web Desk

A large consignment of Yaba tablets was seized and one person arrested in West Tripura district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police and BSF raided a house in Matinagar village in Sepahijala district bordering Bangladesh and seized over 20,000 Yaba tablets, a pistol and four cartridges, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar told reporters.

The house owner, identified as 51-year-old Abu Salem Bhuiyan, was arrested.