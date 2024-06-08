Arunachal Man Arrested In Uttarakhand For Extortion Using Fake Facebook Account Of College Girl

NET Web Desk

An unknown person using a fake Facebook account of a college girl was arrested from Uttarakhand for threatening and extorting her using her obscene videos and photos.

A complaint was received at PS Tezu on 7 May 2024 from a female student of IGG College that an unknown person had created her fake Facebook account and was using it to threaten her through her real account to send money via a QR code or else he would upload her obscene videos and photos on various social network platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

She also stated that the unknown person might have taken her obscene videos and photos using a ventilator or some holes in the ceiling while she was changing dresses at her rental room in Tezu after bathing.

On receipt of the complaint, an enquiry was conducted and on her request, a case was registered as Tezu PS Case No 33/2024 under sections 354(c)/384/506 IPC and endorsed to SI Jugli for investigation.

The victim girl and the Mishmi Welfare Society (Youth Wing) also met SSP Tezu and briefed him about the case, telling him how much depressed she was and that she would not be able to face society if her photos and videos were uploaded on social media platforms.

The victim had also already paid a total of Rs 4000 through the QR code sent by the unknown accused. Accordingly, all efforts were made to identify the unknown accused person using all means of technical surveillance and local sources.

Later, the mobile number of the unknown accused was collected and his location was found to be Dehradun.

As per sources and the mobile number, the identity of the accused person turned out to be one Juntu Koyu from Jeko village, PO/PS Sunpura, Lohit District, Arunachal Pradesh.

His present location was found to be Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The bank account linked to the QR code was also identified, and the mobile number linked to the bank account was found.

The bank account and the mobile number belonged to a local shopkeeper in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and the bank was also located in Dehradun.

Hence, the investigating officer SI Jugli with two constables were sent to Dehradun on 28 May 2024.

On reaching Dehradun the same evening, they took the assistance of the local OC PS Prem Nagar, Dehradun and located the actual rental room of his female friend where he was staying. He was caught in an early morning operation on 29 May and brought to PS Tezu on a transit remand issued by the CJM, Dehradun.

During interrogation, he confessed to his crime of recording the obscene videos of the victim girl from the ceiling hole of her rented room and extorting Rs 4000 from her using her fake Facebook account.

He also confessed to having committed similar crimes on earlier occasions.

The accused has now been sent to judicial custody and a few more sections of law would be added during the charge sheet.

The SSP Lohit Shri T Amo, IPS, highly appreciated the investigating officer SI Jugli and team for the immediate arrest of the accused from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and solving the case, thus helping the victim girl come out of serious depression.