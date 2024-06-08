BSF’s ADG Eastern Command Reviews Security in Tripura Amid Key Meetings and Site Visits

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2024: In a comprehensive review of border security, Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF (Eastern Command) Shri Ravi Gandhi conducted a three-day visit to the BSF Frontier Tripura from June 6 to 8, 2024. This visit focused on evaluating the current security scenario and addressing various operational and administrative aspects of border management.

Upon arrival, ADG Gandhi was welcomed by IG BSF Tripura Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, and other senior officers. “We are honored to have the ADG visit us and review our operations,” stated IG Das. He provided a detailed briefing on the security landscape along the Indo-Bangladesh International border within the Tripura Frontier. Key challenges and the measures implemented to counteract these issues were thoroughly discussed.

Further into his visit, ADG Gandhi engaged in high-level discussions with Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, IAS, and DGP of Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan, IPS. These meetings focused on the overall security scenario within the state, aiming to foster enhanced cooperation between the BSF and state authorities.

ADG Gandhi also conducted field visits to Border Outposts (BOP) Yakubnagar and Lathiapura, where the Commandants briefed him on the operational preparedness of their units. His itinerary included a visit to Land Customs Stations (LCS) Manughat and Rangna, where he reviewed their functioning and effectiveness.

Concluding his visit, ADG Gandhi presided over the DIGs and Commandants Conference, where he expressed his appreciation for the BSF personnel’s dedication and efforts in safeguarding the international border of Tripura. “The commitment and hard work of the BSF personnel in maintaining the integrity and security of our borders is commendable,” ADG Gandhi remarked.

Accompanying the ADG was Dr. (Mrs.) Prema Gandhi, President of the BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA), HQ SDG (EC). During her visit, she toured the Composite Hospital, interacting with patients and assessing the healthcare services provided. Dr. Gandhi also reviewed the activities of the BSF Wives Welfare Association, emphasizing the importance of addressing various issues proactively. She held discussions with the ladies of the Tripura Frontier, offering words of encouragement and reinforcing the association’s commitment to their welfare.

“The welfare of our personnel and their families is paramount. We are committed to supporting and addressing their concerns,” Dr. Gandhi stated, underscoring the association’s ongoing efforts to enhance the well-being of BSF families.

This visit by ADG Gandhi and Dr. Gandhi underscores the BSF’s dedication to maintaining robust security measures along the international border while ensuring the welfare of its personnel and their families.