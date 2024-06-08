Manipur: More Than 200 People Move To Relief Camp In Jiribam District

NET Web Desk

More than 200 people belonging to the Meitei community have been evacuated from their villages in Manipur’s Jiribam district and moved to a newly set up relief camp after violence broke out following the killing of a man allegedly by militants, officials said Saturday.

The houses of the people staying in the relief camp at Jiri Sports Complex were burnt in the outlying villages of Lamtai khunou, Dibong Khunou, Nunkhal and Begra in the Jiribam district by suspected militants.

Most of the newly displaced people were staying in villages more than 30 km from Jiribam town, an official said, adding “more security personnel have been rushed to the area.”