NET Web Desk

Suspected militants torched a police outpost and set several houses on fire in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Saturday, officials said.

The militants torched the Jiri police outpost located in Chotobekra area on the banks of the Barak river at around 12.30 am, they said.

The gunmen suspected to be hill-based militants also launched multiple attacks taking advantage of the darkness at Lamtai khunou, Modhupur area of the district located nearly 220 km from the state capital Imphal.