Mitali Express between India – Bangladesh Temporarily Cancelled: Periodicity of Two Summer Special Trains Extended

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2024: In light of the upcoming Eid festival, Indian Railways in consultation with the Bangladesh Railway has announced the cancellation of services for train no. 13132/13131, Mitali Express operating between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka. This decision aims to accommodate the festive celebrations and facilitate travel arrangements.

To address the anticipated surge in passenger demand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has strategized to clear the extra rush by introducing additional services. Two pairs of special trains, numbered 06221/06222 (Mysuru – Muzaffarpur – Mysuru), will operate for two trips each, while train no. 01665/01666 (Rani Kamlapati- Agartala – Rani Kamlapati) will run for twenty-six trips each in both directions, maintaining their existing schedule of days of service, timings, and stoppages.

Consequently, train no. 13132 (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka) Mitali Express journeys scheduled for 12th, 16th, and 19th June, 2024, stand cancelled, along with train no. 13131 (Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express journeys set for 13th, 17th, and 20th June, 2024. Normal services for Mitali Express will resume promptly after the conclusion of the Eid festival in Bangladesh.

Special train no. 06221 (Mysuru – Muzaffarpur) has been extended to operate from 17th June to 24th June, 2024, every Monday. Similarly, its return counterpart, train no. 06222 (Muzaffarpur – Mysuru), will run from 20th June to 27th June, 2024, every Thursday.

Furthermore, special train no. 01665 (Rani Kamlapati – Agartala) Weekly Express has been extended to run from 27th June to 26th December, 2024, every Thursday. In the return direction, train no. 01666 (Agartala – Rani Kamalapati) Weekly Express will operate from 30th June to 29th December, 2024, every Sunday. These extensions aim to cater to the needs of waitlisted passengers on those routes.

Passengers are advised to check the details of stoppages and timings on the IRCTC website and NFR’s social media platforms before embarking on their journey.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Sabyasachi De informed in a press communiqué on Saturday.