Nagaland: DC Wokha Sets Up Area Team To Initiate Clean-Up Of Doyang Lake On Mission Mode

NET Web Desk

In an effort to prevent pollution, Deputy Commissioner, Wokha, Ajit Ranjan, has set up an Area Team to initiate clean-up and removal of plastic waste at Doyang lake on mission mode.

The team has been tasked to assess the spots and amount of solid waste pollution.

It will assess the resources and machinery required for cleaning and disposal of the waste, and submit the action plan.

The execution will begin today, on June 8 and be completed in two to three days.

The team consists of eight members and will be headed by EAC Sungro, Pukha Lam as the overall coordinator and area commander for the task.