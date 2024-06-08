Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: DC Wokha Sets Up Area Team To Initiate Clean-Up Of Doyang Lake On Mission Mode

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In an effort to prevent pollution, Deputy Commissioner, Wokha, Ajit Ranjan, has set up an Area Team to initiate clean-up and removal of plastic waste at Doyang lake on mission mode.

The team has been tasked to assess the spots and amount of solid waste pollution.

It will assess the resources and machinery required for cleaning and disposal of the waste, and submit the action plan.

The execution will begin today, on June 8 and be completed in two to three days.

The team consists of eight members and will be headed by EAC Sungro, Pukha Lam as the overall coordinator and area commander for the task.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News