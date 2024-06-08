Nagaland: Filing Of Nominations For ULB Elections Begins

NET Web Desk

Filing of nominations for the upcoming elections to the Municipal and Town councils in Nagaland began on June 7.

State Election Commission said that 17 candidates filed their nomination on the first day.

Altogether, 11 male and six female contenders have filed their nominations.

The nominations filed included three from East Dimapur Town Council, one each from Tuli, Jalukie and Aghunato town councils, nine from Bhandari and two from Satakha.

These consisted one candidate fielded by LJP, eight by NPF and eight independents.

The date of filing of nomination papers will conclude on 11th June 2024 and the Scrutiny of the Nomination papers will be taken on 13th June 2024.

Moreover, the last date of withdrawal of the candidature is scheduled on 18th June 2024 before 3.00. PM.

The polling will be conducted across the towns in Nagaland on 26th of June 2024 from 7.30. AM to 4.00 PM.