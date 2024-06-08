Nagaland: GB Abdul Kayum Talukdar Fatally Shot In Dimapur’s New Market

NET Web Desk

Today, we learned about the tragic incident where New Market GB Abdul Kayum Talukdar was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant in the Signal Bazaar area of Dimapur.

While we’re not linking today’s incident to any previous issues, he had been in the news last year for some time.

Last year, it was reported on media that two persons from the NSCN(I-M) were arrested by Dimapur Police in connection with the kidnap of GB of New Market Dimapur, Abdul Kayum Talukdar.

A rejoinder from the NSCN (IM)’s MIP said that the arrest of two of its cadre in an ‘alleged case of abduction’ on September 29 had nothing to do with “kidnapping” as alleged. It accused the victim, Abdul Kayum Talukdar, Gaonbura (GB) of New Market, Dimapur, of cheating a group of people, who jointly bought a plot of land in Khatkhati, Assam.

The NSCN (IM)’s MIP said that a group of Nagas had bought a plot of land, of about 100 bighas in Khatkhati. Subsequently, it claimed that the plot was “entrusted” to some non-Nagas to temporarily stay as “care-takers (tenants).”

On the first week of September, 2023, the Naga owners of the plot, along with Talukdar, went to the site and informed the tenants to vacate as the land was going to be disposed, it said. This was followed up by another visit, accompanied by prospective buyers, to check out the plot, a few weeks later.

However, it held that the tenants got agitated on seeing the owners and the prospective buyers and confronted them “with deadly arms,” while claiming that Talukdar “has sold the land to them and they are not going to part with the land…”

“Somebody was also heard threatening Abdul on phone not to allow the land to be disposed off,” it maintained, while adding that the original documents (patta) are with the Naga group, who bought the said plot.

The rejoinder did not mention how they retreated from the site. However, following the incident, it said that the land owners tried to call Talukdar to settle the matter but he allegedly ignored their calls and refused to meet them.

As a result and in order to settle to case, it said that Naga Army personnel were entrusted with the task of bringing Talukdar to Hebron. It said, “He was just picked up and they were on the way to Hebron. He was not blind-folded nor his hands tied.”

On their way to Hebron, with Talukdar in tow, they were stopped at a police checkpoint, at the Singrijan-Selouphe junction, where Talukdar told the police personnel he was abducted. While accusing Talukdar of having a hand in other fraud cases, the rejoinder questioned how he was made the GB of New Market when his actual residence was in Khatkhati.

The Rising People’s Party (RPP) has also demanded immediate revocation of the appointment of Abdul Kayum Talukdar as GB of New Market Dimapur, saying his appointment was illegal and an insult to all Nagas, the RPP stated, adding that a non-indigenous person of doubtful ancestry can be appointed as a GB is nothing short of outrage.

The brutal murder of Abdul Kayum Talukdar today remains shrouded in mystery, but taking a life is the gravest act imaginable. Violence only begets more suffering and no positive outcome. It appears Talukdar faced immense challenges throughout his life. On this sorrowful day, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, praying for strength during this time of profound grief. May his soul find peace.