NET Web Desk

In a significant development, five senior ministers have been dropped from the new cabinet of Sikkim, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister designate Prem Singh Tamang.

The ministers who have been excluded are:

– B.S. Panth

– Loknath Sharma

– Sanjeet Kharel

– L.B. Das

– M.N. Sherpa

This move is seen as a major reshuffle in the state’s politics, as Tamang’s Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party prepares to form the new government.