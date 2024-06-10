Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: NDPP Hands Over Party Tickets To 11 Candidates For The Upcoming Wokha Town Council Election

NET Web Desk

In Wokha, the NDPP today held their Ticket distribution Program for ULB Election 2024 at Hammock Resort Wokha.

The party handed over tickets to 11 candidates including five women, two from the general ward and three from the women’s reserved ward. Speaking at the programme, Senior NDPP leader and Advisor for Agriculture, Mhathung Yanthan and Former Minister Dr. Chumben Murry highlighted the importance of women participation in the ULB elections.

Yanthan expressed optimism about the developments their wisdom could bring.

