Nagaland: Noklak Deputy Commissioner Arikumba inaugurates Sound System Management Workshop Initiated By TaFMA At Noklak

NET Web Desk

Noklak Deputy Commissioner Arikumba today inaugurated Sound System Management Workshop at Noklak.

The three-day workshop is being initiated by Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) Nagaland in collaboration with TaFMA District Partner, Noklak. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that sound system is a very important and essential part in all functions and meetings.

He encouraged the trainees to properly learn and benefit from the training. During the Workshop, Sound Engineers from TaFMA are imparting training to a total 34 trainees.