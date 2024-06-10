Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Noklak Deputy Commissioner Arikumba inaugurates Sound System Management Workshop Initiated By TaFMA At Noklak

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Noklak Deputy Commissioner Arikumba today inaugurated Sound System Management Workshop at Noklak.

The three-day workshop is being initiated by Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) Nagaland in collaboration with TaFMA District Partner, Noklak. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that sound system is a very important and essential part in all functions and meetings.

He encouraged the trainees to properly learn and benefit from the training. During the Workshop, Sound Engineers from TaFMA are imparting training to a total 34 trainees.

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News