Nagaland: Wokha Deputy Commissioner Holds Meeting With Colony Leaders And Political Parties For Peaceful Conduct Of ULB Election

NET Web Desk

Wokha Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Ranjan held a meeting with the chairman of all colonies, GBs and political parties under Wokha town at Deputy Commissioner conference hall today.

Addressing the meeting the DC appealed to all the colony leaders to extend support and co-operation for the peaceful, free and fair conduct of the forthcoming ULB election. He informed the leaders that a committee will be constituted with representatives from all colonies and political parties to maintain proper co-ordination and dissemination of information to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the ULB election in the district.

Deputy Commissioner also informed the leaders that no outsiders or voters whose names are not registered in the Electoral Roll are to stay out of the colonies during the election process to maintain peaceful atmosphere.

Returning Officer and Wokha ADC, K Furhesie Nyuwi and Wokha Superintendent of Police, Aotula T Imchen also spoke on the occasion.