PM Modi Congratulates Prem Singh Tamang On Taking Oath As Sikkim CM

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Prem Singh Tamang on taking oath as the chief minister of Sikkim and wished him a fruitful tenure.

Modi said on X that he looked forward to working with Tamang for the state’s progress.

“Congratulations to Shri @PSTamangGolay on taking oath as the chief minister of Sikkim. Wishing him a fruitful tenure and looking forward to working with him for Sikkim’s progress,” the prime minister said.

Tamang, 56, has become chief minister for the second consecutive term.

His Sikkim Krantikari Morcha returned to power in the state by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front, which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, could manage only one seat.