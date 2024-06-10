“Towns Will Receive Privileges And Assistance That Have Been Lacking For The Past Two Decades” Says Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi

NET Web Desk

Senior BJP leader and Public Health Engineering Department Minister Jacob Zhimomi said that with the establishment of Urban Local Bodies, towns will receive privileges and assistance that have been lacking for the past two decades.

Interacting with the media on the sideline of BJP ticket distribution ceremony Zhimomi emphasized that the BJP is prioritizing basic amenities and infrastructure upgrades for development of Choumoukedima and Niuland town.

The Minister said elected representatives will work in collaboration with the state government to deliver improvements effectively. On the BJP’s strategic partnership with the NDPP, Zhimomi clarified that the pre-poll alliance remains strong.

The agreement specifies that BJP will contest in its 12 represented constituencies, while NDPP will contest in its 25 represented areas. He said that there is no rift between the BJP and NDPP. Zhimomi said the people of Nagaland have embraced 33 per cent women reservation in Municipal and ULB elections in a progressive step and it will enrich the democratic process within our local governance structures.