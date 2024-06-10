Tripura Government to Procure 15,000 MTs of Paddy from 31 RD Blocks in Tripura from June 15: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 10, 2024: In a significant move aimed at supporting farmers, Tripura’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury declared on Monday that the government would purchase 15 thousand metric tonnes of paddy from farmers participating in the ‘Kharif’ season starting June 15. The procurement operations will kick off at Jolaibari in the South Tripura District.

During a press briefing at the Civil Secretariat on Monday afternoon, Chowdhury highlighted the government’s longstanding commitment to procuring paddy from farmers at minimum support prices, a practice initiated since the establishment of the BJP-led government in 2018. “So far,” Chowdhury stated, “the government has procured 1 lakh 92 thousand 52 metric tonnes of paddy from 1 lakh 309 farmers, with disbursements totaling Rs 372 crore for procurement efforts in Tripura.”

Elaborating on the upcoming procurement plans, Chowdhury outlined, “In this ‘Kharif’ season, the government has decided to procure paddy from farmers in 31 RD Blocks out of 58. The opening ceremony will take place at Jolaibari RD Block on June 15, with the esteemed presence of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Cooperative Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, Food Minister Chowdhury, and other dignitaries.”

Chowdhury further emphasized the government’s proactive stance by mentioning, “Today, I chaired a virtual conference with Block Development Officers, Panchayat Samitis’ Chairpersons, and Officials of Food and Agriculture departments, in preparation for the paddy procurement initiative commencing on June 15 and continuing until July 15.”

Underlining the government’s dedication to rural farmers, Chowdhury affirmed, “The government remains steadfast in its commitment to bolstering rural agriculture, aligning with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The press conference was also attended by Food Secretary Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director Nirmal Adhikari, and Additional Director Animesh Debbarma alongside Minister Chowdhury signaling a coordinated approach to the forthcoming procurement operations.