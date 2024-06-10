Tripura: Job Seekers Protest at Police HQ in Agartala City Over Delayed Constable Exam Results

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 10, 2024: A large group of job aspirants staged a demonstration in front of the state police headquarters here on Monday demanding the immediate publication of results for the written examination conducted for the recruitment of state police constables.

The protestors, who have been eagerly awaiting the results, voiced their frustration over the prolonged delay. “The recruitment process notification was published back in September 2021,” said one of the protestors. “After that, the board began the step-by-step recruitment process, starting with the physical test.”

According to the protestors, 6,200 candidates successfully passed the physical test. “However, the results of the second phase, the written examination, have not been declared yet,” another youth said. “Despite repeated inquiries and knocking on the office doors, we have received no assurances about when the results will be announced.”

The delay has led to mounting frustration among the candidates, many of whom fear that their age eligibility for the job may expire soon. “We are losing our working age. We are getting frustrated,” said another protestor. “We demand that the results of the written examination be released before the announcement of the panchayat elections and that the one thousand vacancies be filled before the upcoming Durga Puja.”

The demonstrators warned of escalating their protest if their demands are not met. “This pace of the recruitment process is unacceptable,” one of the protest leaders declared. “If the results are not announced soon, we will organize larger movements in the coming days.”

In a bid to draw attention to their plight, the protestors also handed over a deputation to the Director General of Police. The movement appears to be part of a broader wave of unrest among unemployed youths in the state. On the same day, similar deputations were expected to be submitted in Agartala city by Jail Police, JRBT, and State Police aspirants, all urging the authorities to expedite the recruitment process.

“We hope the government takes immediate action,” one demonstrator concluded. “Our patience is running thin, and our future depends on the timely completion of this recruitment process.”