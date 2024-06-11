29 Out Of 30 Students From OIL Super 30 Itanagar Clear JEE Advanced

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, twenty-nine out of 30 students from the Itanagar centre of Oil India Ltd’s (OIL) Super 30 program have successfully cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, qualifying them for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

The Super 30 initiative, sponsored by Oil India Ltd, provides free coaching and hostel facilities to economically marginalized but meritorious students, specifically those whose parents have an annual income below ₹4 lakhs.

The program, which spans 11 months from May to July, aims to deliver high-quality education and support to talented students.

This year’s successful students from the state are: Aangoon Ronrang, Atum Tato, Bason Lego, Darling Loya, Deta Linggi, Eanbom Dai, Elena Rongrang, Gampi Bagra, Gida Mary, Heri Tada, Jumlom Dulom, Lenzing Dalbong, Ligum Haji, Lisa Tallang, Lokar Rori, Modi Eru, Mokken Lollen, Mudang Dree, Nabam Anya, Nokai Atraham, Siva Taba, Suraj Sono, Takar Karbo Messar, Tinning Borang, Tokiram Tali, Tolbo Panggeng, Tomy Jorang, Toy Tayeng, and Yura Jumalaya.

Admission to the Super 30 program is through an entrance exam conducted at selected schools across Arunachal Pradesh, followed by a computer-based test and interviews by faculty members.

In a press statement, the institute expressed its commitment to nurturing talent and shaping a brighter future for the youths of Arunachal Pradesh. “The Oil India Super 30 Itanagar branch is dedicated to empowering students and breaking barriers in education,” the statement read.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also congratulated the Itanagar centre for its remarkable 97% success rate and extended his best wishes to all the successful students for a bright future ahead.