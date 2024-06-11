N.F. Railway Freight Unloading Increased By 1.86%

NET Web Desk

Freight unloading over N. F. Railway is continuously registering a steady growth.

1152 freight carrying rakes were unloaded during the month of May, 2024. This is an increase of 1.86% in comparison to same period of the previous year.

During the month of May, 2024, a total of 645 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 331 were loaded with essential commodities. 54 rakes in Tripura, 20 rakes in Nagaland, 09 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 02 rakes in Manipur and 08 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month.

Moreover, 248 freight rakes in West Bengal and 166 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month of May, 2024 within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

Essential and other commodities are being transported regularly to not only meet the essential requirement of common people but also to keep the local economic activity of all the regions going.

Speedy execution of doubling works at important sections over N.F. Railway has led to increased inward and outward movement of freight traffic.

This results in increase movement of essential & other commodities in addition growth in freight unloading.