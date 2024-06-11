Nagaland: 3 Naga Rising Football Stars Return Home After Training From Germany

NET Web Desk

Three boys from Dimapur who underwent a week-long football training camp in Germany returned to Nagaland today.

11-year Nitoka Tamang and 12-year Lalminkai Thompson from Greenwood Higher Secondary School, and 12-year Asa Ayemi from Honili Memorial Higher Secondary School had been selected for the training at top German Football Clubs, Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, during the Under-13 trials in Mumbai organised in April by Big Hit and Bundesliga International as part of the Bundesliga Dream an initiative to identify and scout young talents in India.

Dimapur Sporting Club was execution partner for Nagaland. Speaking to media, all three boys expressed their happiness on getting the opportunity.

The training camp was held from 2nd to 10th this month, and included all-paid football coaching, classroom theory, and witnessing live matches.