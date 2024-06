NET Web Desk

Chümoukedima and Kohima today emerged champions in the Boys Under-15 and Girls Under-17 categories of the first State Level Pre-Subroto cum Junior Football Tournament.

Chümoukedima clinched victory over Peren with a solitary goal, while Wokha claimed third by defeating Kiphire 2-1. In the Girls category, Kohima triumphed over Noklak with a decisive 3-0 scoreline.

Chümoukedima won third place by defeating Zunheboto 3-0.