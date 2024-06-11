Nagaland: Dimapur Police Cautions Against Illegal Sale Of Lottery Or Games

NET Web Desk

Dimapur Police has cautioned against illegal sale of lottery or games in Chümoukedima, Dimapur, and Niuland districts. It reiterated the state government notifications on the sale of lotteries through two authorized distributors, namely Future Gaming & Hotel Services and MIS West Bengal Lottery Stockists Syndicate.

Sale of lottery or games apart from these authorized distributors is illegal and violates the Lottery (Regulation) Act, 1998, it said. In view of rampant illegal sale, Police said it will strictly enforce punitive provisions under the Act with immediate effect, to check unlawful sales of other state lotteries or distributors not authorized by the Nagaland government.

Police warned, anyone found guilty will be booked under the Act which prescribes non-bailable imprisonment of upto two years, or fine, or both.