Nagaland: Filing Of Nominations For ULB Elections Ends Today

NET Web Desk

The deadline for filing nominations for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections to three Municipal Councils and 36 Town Councils in Nagaland ends today at 3:00 PM.

The State Election Commission has reported that, as of yesterday, a total of 394 candidates have filed their nominations, including 144 women.

Despite significant participation in many areas, no nominations have been filed from any of the 14 town councils in the six eastern districts.

The party-wise breakdown of candidates is as follows:

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP): 142 candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 39 candidates

Indian National Congress: 26 candidates

National People’s Party (NPP): 18 candidates

Naga People’s Front (NPF): 14 candidates

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 5 candidates

Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]: 9 candidates

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP): 5 candidates

Republican Party of India (A): 1 candidate

Independents: 135 candidates

Closure of filing of nominations today marks the final step for candidates to officially enter the fray for the upcoming ULB elections.