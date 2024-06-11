Nagaland: Technical Education Department Notifies On Registration Forms For Nagaland State Reserved Seats Under NEET (UG)-2024

NET Web Desk

State Technical Education Department has notified all NEET (UG)-2024 appeared candidates who intend to avail Nagaland State Reserved seats for MBBS, BDS, BVSC&AH, BAMS, B1 IMS and BASLP that registration forms can be procured from its office in Kohima or downloaded from the department’s portal at www.dte.nagaland.gov.in.

The last date of submission of filled form along with NEET score card and all necessary documents to the office is 15th of June, after which no applications will be entertained, it said.

The department also asked candidates to read all necessary instructions given in the application form carefully before submitting the form.