Nagaland’s Avilie Zuyie Clinches Two Gold Medals At National Arm Wrestling Championships 2024

NET Web Desk

Avilie Zuyie, the 20-year-old arm wrestling champion from Nagaland’s Rusoma village, has clinched two gold medals at the National Arm Wrestling Championships 2024.

Competing in the Youth (90 KG) category, Zuyie’s outstanding performance has brought immense pride to Nagaland.

Standing at an impressive 6.4 feet, Zuyie’s latest victory at the championships solidifies his reputation as a formidable competitor and a beacon of inspiration for young athletes in the region.

Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, extended his heartfelt congratulations. Metha praised Zuyie for his remarkable contribution to the sport and his role in elevating Nagaland’s presence on the national stage.

“Best wishes to him always. Keep shining and keep making Nagaland proud,” Metha remarked.