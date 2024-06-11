Nagaland’s Students’ Body Appeals For Indigenous Representation In ULB Elections

NET Web Desk

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), alongside its federating units and subordinate bodies, has reiterated its strong stance on the necessity of indigenous representation in the forthcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Nagaland. With elections approaching, the NSF underscores the critical importance of ensuring that the voices and aspirations of the indigenous Naga populace are genuinely represented in all decision-making processes.

The Naga community boasts a rich history and vibrant culture, deeply embedded within their governance structures. Central to this governance is the adherence to customary laws and traditional practices, which are not merely symbolic but are fundamental to Naga identity. These practices, passed down through generations, are essential for maintaining social cohesion and continuity within Naga communities. In this context, the NSF emphasizes the urgent need to elect individuals who embody and respect these traditions.

The NSF warns that electing non-Naga individuals to local governance positions could pose a significant threat to the preservation of their cultural heritage. Such appointments could disrupt the traditional systems that have long sustained Naga communities and dilute the cultural legacy that defines them. The NSF strongly believes that indigenous representation in local governance is not just politically correct but essential for the survival of their cultural identity.

In light of these concerns, the NSF advocates that contestation in the ULB elections be reserved exclusively for indigenous Naga individuals of Nagaland state.

Candidates must be Nagas by blood, not by adoption. Furthermore, the NSF firmly opposes the candidacy of women married to non-locals, stressing the deep connection between governance, culture, and identity, which together shape Nagaland’s socio-political landscape.

The NSF calls upon all stakeholders, including the general public, to uphold the sanctity of indigenous representation. They urge every member of society to recognize the importance of electing representatives who are deeply rooted in Naga traditions and committed to preserving their unique cultural heritage.

The NSF appeals to all conscientious citizens of the state to join hands in this endeavor. Unity and collective action are crucial in upholding the sanctity of indigenous representation. History has shown that the strength of the Naga people lies in their unity and commitment to shared values. By standing together, they can protect the rights and interests of the indigenous Naga people and ensure their cultural and traditional practices continue to thrive.