Sikkim Cabinet’s First Meeting Post-Swearing-In: Relief Measures, Fiscal Policies, 4% DA Hike

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang convened the first cabinet meeting at the secretariat following the swearing-in ceremony.

The meeting commenced with a two-minute silence to honor the victims of the landslide that recently struck Majhua village in Yangang, Namchi District.

The cabinet resolved to provide ex-gratia payments according to State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms and announced the construction of houses for each affected family under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) scheme.

The cabinet also lauded the swift and coordinated response from government departments, local administration, NGOs, and individuals involved in the recovery, evacuation, and relief efforts.

The cabinet made several significant recommendations, including:

1. Recommendation of Hon’ble MLA, Shri Sanjeet Kharel, for appointment as the Pro-tem Speaker by the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim.

2. Recommendation of the commencement of the 1st Assembly on 12th June 2024 for administering the oath to Members of the Legislative Assembly and election of the Speaker.

3. Approved a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance for government employees, and the Dearness Relief for pensioners from 42% to 46%, effective from 1st July 2023, as per the 7th CPC recommendations. This increase will have a fiscal impact of 174.6 Crore in the current financial year.

4. Directed relevant departments to conduct a comprehensive review of the state’s Own Tax and Non-Tax Revenue collection.

5. Recommended the grand celebration of the 50th year of Sikkim Statehood.

6. Directed the Home Department to prepare and meticulously execute a calendar of activities for the Statehood celebration, being the nodal department.

7. Decided to improve the functioning of the Education Department by subdividing it into two sections: i. School Education ii. Higher Education, Technical and Medical Education. Each to be headed by a Secretary under the overall charge of the Additional Chief Secretary.

The meeting concluded by expressing gratitude to the people of Sikkim acknowledging their dedication and support which resulted in the highest voting turnout percentage in the country.