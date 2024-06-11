Tripura Minister Animesh Debbarma Seeks Greater Role, Questions Portfolio Allocation After 22 Years in Politics

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 10, 2024: In a candid expression of discontent, Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma voiced his dissatisfaction with the ministerial portfolios assigned to him in reply to a query during press conference at the Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday.

The minister, who has been a political figure for over two decades stated that while he has no qualms with overseeing the Forest Department, his assignment to the Printing and Stationery, and Science and Technology departments does not align with his aspirations to serve the backward communities he has represented for 22 years.

After a recent meeting with the Chief Minister, Minister Debbarma publicly expressed his desire for a more impactful ministerial role. He emphasized his long-standing political career, including his tenure in the Autonomous District Council (ADC) and as an opposition leader, as a testament to his capability to handle significant responsibilities. The minister highlighted the discrepancy in portfolio assignments, pointing out that individuals with merely five years of political experience have been entrusted with key departments.

The re-establishment of the NDA government and the swearing-in of Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister were mentioned by Debbarma as pivotal events, indicating his plans to discuss his ministerial concerns during his upcoming visit to Delhi. The minister’s plea for a department that would enable him to effectively work for the upliftment of the backward sections of society was underscored by his question, “What did I get by doing politics for so many years?”

Minister Debbarma’s remarks have stirred discussions within political circles, as they reflect the challenges of portfolio allocation within coalition governments. His open request to the Chief Minister for a department of significance is seen as a move to ensure that his experience and political acumen are utilized in a manner that benefits the communities he has long championed. The minister’s assertive stance is expected to lead to further deliberations on the matter at both the state and central levels.