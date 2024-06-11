Young Woman Fatally Shot In Assam’s Diphu

NET Web Desk

In a shocking turn of events from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a young woman was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants inside her residence during the wee hours of the night on 11 June.

The distressing incident that happened around 1:30 am in the Arlong Langso area of Diphu has sent disturbing concerns in and around the area.

Initial reports indicate that the perpetrators, who are still at large, gained entry to the victim’s residence through a dug hole, catching her off guard.

The victim, identified as Hukuri Tissopi, was in the company of her two sisters when the assailants mercilessly shot her at close range before swiftly fleeing the scene. The siblings were left in shock and devastation as they witnessed the brutal attack unfold.

The motive behind this heinous crime however remains obscure. Local law enforcement authorities were promptly alerted, and they swiftly arrived at the scene to recover the victim’s body for post-mortem examination. An extensive investigation has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators and unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Expressing outrage and concern, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, condemned the appalling act of violence. He assured the public that rigorous measures would be taken to bring the culprits to justice and ensure the safety and security of the community.