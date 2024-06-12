BJP Appoints R S Prasad, Tarun Chugh As Observers To Elect Arunachal CM

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and its national general secretary Tarun Chugh as central observers for the meeting of its Arunachal Pradesh MLAs to elect the state’s next chief minister.

The party in a statement said the two leaders will oversee the meeting where the MLAs will elect their leader, the new CM.

They are likely to travel to Itanagar on Wednesday.

Notably, the BJP has returned to power in the northeastern state by winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Incumbent chief minister Pema Khandu may retain his position, as per sources.