Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp and Distributes Relief Materials to IDPs in Jiribam District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 12, 2024: In an ongoing effort to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles has organized a comprehensive medical camp and distributed essential relief materials. This initiative is part of their humanitarian assistance program aimed at alleviating the difficulties faced by displaced families due to the current security situation.

The medical camp saw a significant turnout of IDPs who received medical checkups, treatment, and essential medicines. A team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Assam Rifles provided these vital services. Special attention was given to children, the elderly, and expecting mothers to ensure their immediate health concerns were addressed.

In addition to medical assistance, Assam Rifles distributed relief materials including rations, clothing, and hygiene kits. These supplies are intended to provide immediate relief and support the daily needs of displaced families, ensuring access to basic necessities during these challenging times.

Amidst the current security situation in Jiribam, Assam Rifles has been actively involved in maintaining peace and order in the region. Their efforts extend beyond security, focusing on providing humanitarian aid to mitigate the impact of displacement on the local population.