J&K: Reasi Police Releases Sketch Of Terrorist Behind Yatri Bus Attack, Announces ₹20 Lakh Reward For Information

NET Web Desk

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Reasi police has announced a reward of 20 Lacs rupees for any information about the whereabouts of terrorists involved in the recent attack on the Yatri bus in the area of Pouni area of the Reasi district.

The sketch of the militant has been prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses.

The Reasi police appeals general public to provide any reliable information on the following contact numbers: SSP Reasi -9205571332, ASP Reasi – 9419113159, DySP HQ Reasi 9419133499, SHO Pouni-7051003214, SHO Ransoo- 7051003213 and PCR Reasi- 9622856295.

On June 9, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims travelling from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The bus, fell into a deep gorge in Reasi district following the gunfire.

Nine people were killed and 41 others injured in the terror attack, as reported.