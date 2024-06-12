Three youths from Tripura Arrested in Karimganj with Yaba Tablets Worth at Rs 66 Crore

NET Web Desk

Agartala, June 12, 2024: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing anti-drug operation, Assam’s Karimganj Police intercepted a major drug trafficking attempt seizing Yaba tablets worth Rs 66 crore.

According to authorities, the operation took place following intelligence inputs, culminating in a targeted raid conducted by a specialized team led by IGP Partha Sarthi Mahanta and Karimganj district’s Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das.

Describing the operation, IGP Partha Sarthi Mahanta stated, “Based on information received from secret sources on Wednesday afternoon, a special team of Karimganj police conducted a raid in the Lamajuar area of Karimganj-Silchar National Highway. During the operation, an unnumbered Bolero Canvas originating from Mizoram was intercepted and upon searching the vehicle, approximately 2 lakh 20 thousand Yaba tablets were found concealed within the rear lights.”

The operation also led to the apprehension of three individuals suspected to be involved in the illicit drug trade. Identified as Khairul Hossain, Nabir Hossain, and Maman Mia, the trio hailed from Tripura and were reportedly instrumental in the trafficking attempt. Sources indicate that the residence of the arrested individuals is situated in the Melaghar area of Tripura state.

Following their arrest, the three suspects are currently detained at the Karimganj Sadar police station, where they are undergoing intensive interrogation. SP Partha Pratim Das affirmed, “The detained smugglers are being thoroughly questioned as part of our ongoing investigation into this significant drug seizure.”

The successful operation underscores the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies in combatting the scourge of narcotics trafficking, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.