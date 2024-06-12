Tripura CPIM Worker’s Home Attacked: Ruling BJP’s Waning Influence, Claims Ex-CM Manik Sarkar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 12, 2024: A violent attack was carried out on the residence of CPIM worker Manish Ghosh at Tripura’s Shibnagar in Agartala city late last night, causing significant damage and sparking a wave of political condemnation. The incident took place around 11:15 pm when a group of approximately 10 miscreants targeted Ghosh’s home, breaking windows and doors by hurling bricks.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers verbally abused Ghosh before threatening him with a revolver, warning him of severe consequences should he step outside. “They stood outside our gate for a long time, shouting threats and obscenities,” Ghosh recounted. “It was terrifying for my family, and we immediately informed the East Agartala police station.”

Despite the quick alert, the police arrived only after the attackers had fled, driven away by the commotion and the intervention of concerned neighbors. An initial investigation was conducted by the police on-site.

Manish Ghosh has accused local BJP leaders Shyam Dey and Arup Sarkar of staging the attack. “This was a premeditated assault, led by Shyam Dey and Arup Sarkar,” he alleged. “I call upon the Chief Minister to ensure a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to justice.”

This morning former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar along with CPIM leaders Pabitra Kar and Manik Dey visited Ghosh’s residence to show their support. Speaking to the media, Sarkar condemned the attack, suggesting it was indicative of the ruling BJP’s waning influence. “These incidents reflect BJP’s desperation and their inability to tolerate dissent,” Sarkar asserted. “The people’s rejection of injustice and oppression in the recent Lok Sabha elections is evident. Our struggle against such tyranny will only grow stronger.”

The police have yet to make any arrests, and the investigation continues. The political climate in Shibnagar remains tense, with CPIM leaders urging calm and a prompt resolution to the incident.