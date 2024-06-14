Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das Addresses SC Welfare Efforts and Future Plans

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 14, 2024: In a comprehensive review meeting held on Friday, Tripura’s SC Welfare minister Sudhangshu Das outlined the achievements and future strategies of the SC Welfare Department for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. The meeting focused on the department’s crucial role in facilitating the admission process for students in schools and colleges across the state.

“Today, we sat for a review meeting to assess the works completed in the 2023-24 financial year and to strategize for the 2024-25 fiscal year,” Das stated. He highlighted the department’s pivotal function in ensuring that students from the SC community receive scholarships and other benefits in a timely manner. “Our primary focus is to ensure that the students are getting the benefits of the schemes within the stipulated time frame,” he added.

The meeting also addressed the operation of hostels run by the SC Welfare Department for both boys and girls. “We are looking into the management and efficiency of our hostels to provide a better living and learning environment for our students,” Das mentioned.

In addition to educational support, the meeting reviewed the various schemes aimed at income generation activities for the SC community. “Updating and improving our income generation schemes is crucial. We will be reviewing both the success stories and the areas where we need to improve,” Das explained.

Das acknowledged the delays in the department’s work due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place during the Lok Sabha election, which affected operations for approximately three months. “There has been a delay in our works due to the MCC. However, we are now setting targets for our officials in the eight respective districts to complete the works on time,” he said.

The department is committed to addressing the challenges faced and is focused on setting clear objectives for the upcoming year to enhance the welfare of the SC community across the state.