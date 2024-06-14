Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Reveals 250 Fatal Road Accidents Annually

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 14, 2024: Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has unveiled concerning statistics regarding road safety in Tripura, revealing that the state witnesses approximately 250 fatal road accidents annually.

Chowdhury emphasized the severity of the situation, stating, “Every year, we grapple with the tragic loss of lives due to around 200 to 250 fatal road accidents in Tripura.” He attributed a significant portion of these accidents to motorcycle riders who neglect to wear helmets, making them susceptible to severe head injuries.

Highlighting the impact of these accidents on families, Chowdhury remarked, “The consequences extend beyond the victims themselves, affecting their loved ones who often face overwhelming medical expenses.” According to data from the transport department, Tripura experiences an average of 700 to 750 two-wheeler accidents yearly, with approximately 200 resulting in critical injuries or fatalities.

Expressing dismay at the lack of awareness or adherence to traffic regulations, Chowdhury stressed the high human and financial costs associated with non-compliance. In response to this alarming trend, the Tripura transport department, in collaboration with traffic authorities, has initiated campaigns to distribute helmets to motorcycle riders in urban areas.

Despite these efforts, Chowdhury expressed concern over the persistent disregard for safety measures among riders, risking both their lives and those of others on the road. Urging compliance with traffic laws, he stated, “It is imperative for all two-wheeler riders to prioritize safety by adhering to regulations and wearing helmets.” He emphasized the crucial role of helmets in mitigating injuries and saving lives during accidents.

Chowdhury appealed to the public to recognize the importance of road safety and collaborate in efforts to prevent avoidable tragedies on Tripura’s roads.