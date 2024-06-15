BJP Forms Committee Led by MP Biplab Kumar Deb to Assess Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 15, 2024: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has formed a committee, with MP Biplab Kumar Deb as its convenor, to visit West Bengal and evaluate the ongoing situation of violence following the recent elections. The committee, which includes MPs Ravishankar Prasad, Brijlal, and Kavita Patidar, aims to gather immediate insights and provide further recommendations.

In a press communique issued on Saturday by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, concerns were raised over the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Singh highlighted, “We have recently concluded elections peacefully across 28 States and 8 Union Territories, except for West Bengal which continues to witness disturbing incidents reminiscent of the 2021 Assembly elections.”

Singh further noted, “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has remained silent while members of her party engage in attacks and intimidation against opposition workers and voters. The Calcutta High Court has intervened, extending the deployment of CAPF till June 21 and scheduling a review for June 18.”

Given these developments, the statement outlined, “BJP National President JP Nadda has constituted a committee to visit West Bengal promptly, assess the situation firsthand, and provide a detailed report.”

The committee’s mission underscores BJP’s commitment to address and mitigate the escalating violence in the state.