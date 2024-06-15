Question Paper Leaks and NEET Scandal: Tripura’s Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman Slams BJP’s Handling of Employment Issues

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 15, 2024: Unemployment remains a critical issue across the nation, sparking discontent and disorientation among the youth. In a scathing critique, Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha accused the BJP government of failing to address the employment crisis and dashing the dreams of the young population.

“Unemployment is the burning problem across the country,” Saha declared during an organizational meeting of the Pradesh Youth Congress at the Agartala Press Club on Saturday. “The BJP government is constantly playing with the dreams of the youth,” he alleged, emphasizing the frustration and anger among the younger generation. In response to this growing crisis, Saha announced that the Youth Congress would soon launch a movement to protest against the government’s inaction.

The meeting attended by all block and district presidents of Tripura saw participation from key leaders including MLA Sudip Roy Barman and Pradesh Youth Congress President Neel kamal Saha. The gathering aimed to strategize and mobilize efforts to combat the rising tide of unemployment in the state.

Speaking at the event, Roy Barman highlighted several alleged failures of the BJP government over the past decade. “During the ten years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, the question papers of various state exams were leaked, further disorienting our youth,” he charged. Barman also pointed to a significant scandal involving the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which he claimed exemplified the government’s inability to manage employment issues effectively. “The Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana has also failed in the state, becoming a symbol of the BJP’s anti-unemployment stance,” he added.

The seminar also marked resurgence in the Youth Congress’s organizational efforts. “A new tide has come in the organization of Youth Congress in the state,” Saha noted with optimism. “The confidence of the unemployed youth in the Congress youth organization is increasing,” he asserted, suggesting a growing support base for their movement.

Looking ahead, Saha announced an important Congress meeting scheduled for June 18, where discussions will be held with district and block-level leaders. The agenda includes deliberations on whether to form an alliance with the CPIM to challenge the BJP in the forthcoming panchayat elections. “This meeting will be crucial in deciding our strategy to fight against the BJP’s policies,” Saha remarked.

The Youth Congress’s proactive stance signals a determined effort to address unemployment and advocate for the rights of the youth, amid growing dissatisfaction with the current government’s performance.