Tripura Faces Challenges in Milk and Egg Production: Minister Sudhangshu Das Emphasizes Urgent Need for Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 15, 2024: In a crucial review meeting of the Animal Resource Development Department, Minister Sudhangshu Das highlighted a significant challenge facing the state: a continued lag in the production of milk and eggs compared to the rising demand. This shortfall poses a formidable obstacle for the Department of Animal Resources Development as it strives to meet the needs of the population.

Addressing the gathered officials and the Director of the Animal Resource Development Department, Minister Das stressed the urgency of the situation. “The demand for milk and eggs in our state far exceeds the current supply,” he stated. “This discrepancy is a substantial challenge that we must address immediately.”

During the meeting, which took place earlier today, Minister Das outlined a series of strategic decisions aimed at boosting the state’s production levels. “We have taken various decisions to accelerate the implementation of ongoing projects for the fiscal year 2023-24,” he announced. “Our primary focus is on increasing the production of milk and eggs, which are essential for our state’s nutritional needs.”

The minister also underscored the broader implications of the department’s efforts, highlighting the role of animal husbandry in fostering economic growth and employment. “The Animal Resource Development Department plays a vital role in generating scarce resources and providing employment opportunities within our state,” Das remarked. “Enhancing our milk and egg production not only addresses a critical supply issue but also contributes to the economic stability of our region.”

Reflecting on the state’s current status, Minister Das reiterated the pressing nature of the department’s mission. “The state is still lagging behind in the production of these essential commodities,” he reiterated. “We must rise to this challenge to ensure that our supply can meet the demand.”

The review meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all present to expedite project implementation and to focus on innovative solutions for increasing production. Minister Das expressed confidence in the department’s ability to overcome these challenges through concerted effort and strategic planning.