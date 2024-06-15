Tripura Ministers Ratan Lal Nath & Sushanta Chowdhury Launches Paddy Procurement of 15k MTs at Jolaibari to Double Farmers’ Income

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 15, 2024: In a bid to double farmers’ income, the Tripura government has initiated the biannual purchase of paddy at subsidized prices. Highlighting the government’s commitment to agricultural development and farmer welfare, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratanlal Nath launched the purchase of ‘Rabi’ season ‘Boro’ paddy at Jolaibari motor stand in South Tripura district on Saturday.

Minister Nath emphasized the critical role of rural infrastructure development, and the welfare of poor people and farmers in strengthening the national economy. “Agriculture is one of the sectors with the most employment opportunities. Without its development, our country’s economy cannot thrive,” Nath stated.

The event was attended by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Cooperatives minister Shuklacharan Nowatia, and District Magistrate of South Tripura district Dr. Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal. The function was presided over by Saha-Sabhadipati of Dakshin Tripura Zilla Parishad Bibhishan Das.

Minister Nath highlighted several initiatives that are bolstering the agricultural sector and supporting farmers’ welfare. “Projects like the Kisan Sammannidhi Yojana, purchase of rice at subsidized prices, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and soil testing are pivotal in enhancing the economy and ensuring the well-being of our farmers,” he remarked. He also noted that agricultural machinery is being provided at subsidized rates to modernize farming practices. “Over 11 crore farmers across the country have benefited from the Kisan Sammannidhi Yojana, and in our state alone, 2 lakh 52 thousand farmers have already reaped its benefits,” Nath added. He mentioned that the monthly income of farmers in the state has risen to 13,500 rupees, and efforts are underway to develop agricultural markets to facilitate the marketing of farmers’ produce.

Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury reaffirmed the government’s focus on farmers’ welfare, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized the welfare of the country’s farmers. Under his leadership, 20 thousand crores have been sanctioned for the farmers through the Kisan Sammannidhi Yojana.” Chowdhury also highlighted the state’s achievements in procuring paddy. “The state government has procured 2 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at subsidized rates, benefitting farmers to the tune of 300 crore 82 lakh rupees. This season, we aim to purchase 15 thousand metric tons of paddy, with purchase centers set up in 31 out of the state’s 58 blocks,” he elaborated. He noted that paddy would be purchased at a rate of 21 taka 83 paisa per kg.

Cooperatives minister Noatia spoke about various programs initiated for farmers’ welfare, asserting that these efforts are yielding significant benefits for the state’s farmers. The event also featured a welcome address by Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Special Secretary of the Food Department, and a vote of thanks from Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Santirbazar sub-division Abedananda Baidya.

The state government’s comprehensive approach, combining policy initiatives and financial support, is poised to enhance the agricultural sector’s productivity and improve the livelihoods of farmers, fulfilling a critical objective of economic development and rural prosperity.