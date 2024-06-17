5 Dead, 30 Injured As Goods Train Collides With Kanchanjunga Express In West Bengal

NET Web Desk

At least five persons died and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot, about seven km from North Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured persons were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

“Five persons have died in the accident till now and around 30 people suffered injuries, which are not fatal,” a senior police officer said.

The two rear compartments were derailed due to the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station, about 7 km from North Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri station, he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said: “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train.

“DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred around 9 am, the railway official said.